Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VIDEO: Doctors Admit Autopsies Prove Covid Injections Deadly
90 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

This video got 50,628 views on Dec 19, 2022. Anthony Fauci told our government not to do autopsies on COVID patients.  You can't find that for which you do not look. I have a post vaccine nine year old on my desk dead. I don't want to see one more child post vaccine ever on my desk.  Have autopsies starting to happen, you bet they are finally, because people are starting to say why wouldn't we do them. Mirrored   

Keywords
anthony fauciautopsiescovid patience

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket