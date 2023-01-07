VIDEO: Doctors Admit Autopsies Prove Covid Injections Deadly

This video got 50,628 views on Dec 19, 2022. Anthony Fauci
told our government not to do autopsies on COVID patients. You can't find that for which you do not
look. I have a post vaccine nine year old on my desk dead. I don't want to see
one more child post vaccine ever on my desk.
Have autopsies starting to happen, you bet they are finally, because
people are starting to say why wouldn't we do them. Mirrored
