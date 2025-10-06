Why "once saved always saved" is false doctrine part 3 - The Parable of the Talents / Minas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this parable, Jesus tells of a wicked doulos (servant) who hid his talent or mina rather than investing in it. The talent or mina represents fruits of the spirit, as spoken of in John 15 and Galatians 5 (contrary to the way "talent" is misused as a word today). The servant is not just some random person on the street, it is someone who claims to be a Christian. So yes, Christians can go to the Lake of Fire, if they do not bear fruit, or in this case, invest their talents and generate more.