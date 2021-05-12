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Wampler Velvet Fuzz - Teletuesday Improvisation
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0 view • May 12, 2021
Here is a little demo jam of the Wampler Velvet Fuzz pedal. I start out with the clean guitar sound then move on to five different settings on the Velvet Fuzz. Towards the Middle of the song I bring in a lead guitar to play over the rhythm that uses the Velvet Fuzz along with reverb from Bias FX 2. Drums are from Superior Drummer 2 using the Vintage Classic kit along with some dirt fx via EZ Mix. Thanks for listening to my weird stoner grunge rock jam :-)
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