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"Back to the Future" Decoded (10th of 12+) Tardy Marty and the Revolution
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59 views • October 11, 2021
Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
In this installment, we continue decoding Back to the Future in a very deep dive through the scenes leading up to Marty's very significant interaction with a tree by the clock tower. We begin with the scenes that build up to that, where Marty is late to school and he and Jennifer get tardy slips from the very confrontational Mr. Strickland and Marty performs, The Power of Love, at the audition.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
In this installment, we continue decoding Back to the Future in a very deep dive through the scenes leading up to Marty's very significant interaction with a tree by the clock tower. We begin with the scenes that build up to that, where Marty is late to school and he and Jennifer get tardy slips from the very confrontational Mr. Strickland and Marty performs, The Power of Love, at the audition.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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