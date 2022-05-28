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Angel Gabriel - The Tribulation is about to Start
High Hopes
High Hopes
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125 views • May 28, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. 05-27-2022
Today we take a look at the message the Angel Gabriel gave Vicki Goforth Parnell. Pastor Stan also refers to his charts when the Antichrist will rise to power in conjunction with what Gabriel said to Vicki. You don't want to miss this message and important info!

00:00 Tribulation is about to Start
01:56 First Encounter with Angel Gabriel
15:17 The 7th Trumpet
20:15 The Dream Continues
30:03 Tribulation Starts with the Ascension of the Antichrist
36:41 The Peace Covenant
42:17 When the Antichrist will be Elected
45:58 Joseph’s Kitchen

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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1KqeynYe4bM
Keywords
christianprophecyreligiontribulationantichristprophecy clubstan johnsonangel gabriel7th trumpetvicki goforth parnellpeace covenant
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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