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Parents Elect New School Board And Vote To End Mask Mandate
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90 views • April 29, 2021
VAIL, AZ: Vail School Board Walks Out Of Meeting, Parents Elect New School Board And Vote To End Mask Mandate
Words cannot properly describe how AMAZING this is! This is what happens when We The people come together and CREATE our own action. This needs to happen across Arizona and the United States.
Words cannot properly describe how AMAZING this is! This is what happens when We The people come together and CREATE our own action. This needs to happen across Arizona and the United States.
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