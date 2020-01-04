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Wake up the Immune System - Monkey dance for Kids
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7 views • January 04, 2020
Kids love this.
3 simple moves to stimulate the thymus gland, the spleen, the whole nervous system. Get all systems going and uplift the health immediately.
Play, have fun, jump around, be foolish, laugh, its a game and everyone wins
3 simple moves to stimulate the thymus gland, the spleen, the whole nervous system. Get all systems going and uplift the health immediately.
Play, have fun, jump around, be foolish, laugh, its a game and everyone wins
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