I Suffer from Tendonitis After J&J Covid-19 Jab - Shahad Amdeen

Welcome to CVAR, a #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions podcast. Today, we talk to university student, Shahad Amdeen about her adverse reactions after taking the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 mRNA inoculation. She is living with Tendonitis since getting her 1st shot. She will go over how to cross-reference her symptoms with others across the country who also got inoculated with the same vial lot number. If you would like to donate to Shahad Amdeen's fundraiser to help her with her medical bills: https://gofund.me/f1216d7b CVAR is #12 out of 30 top vaccine podcasts listened by a worldwide audience. https://blog.feedspot.com/vaccine_podcasts/ For more information: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast For more information about the #Defeat-the-Mandates-DC march on Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington DC, USA: https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which includes COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a family member who died in the hospital and was administered Remdesivir/ventilator as part of the Covid-19 protocol, you also can submit a claim. You have 1-year to submit your claim. You must include 1) 1-year of medical records PRIOR to your CV-19 vaccination date or Remdesivir-related death, AND 2) all your medical bills. If your claim is approved, it may cover: reimburse/payment of medical bills, lost employment income, assistance if you have no medical insurance, and payment to beneficiaries if vaccine-injury resulted in death. For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. Submit your claim here: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data If you're in the UK/England, please make a vaccine-injury claim here: https://www.gov.uk/vaccine-damage-payment The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury petitions in the USA. CV-19 is not currently covered. If you have questions, call: 1-800-338-2382 or email: [email protected]. https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vaccine-compensation/vaccine-injury-table.pdf Support H.R.3655 - Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2021 by reaching out to your state representative. Text: RESIST to 50409. Tell your U.S. representative to include COVID-19 vaccine-injures into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and other related compensation programs. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3655/text?r=87&s=1 https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative If you’re in the USA, report adverse reactions to VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/esub/index.jsp If you’re in the UK, report adverse reactions you to MHRA Yellow Card: https://coronavirus-yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/ If you’re in Australia, report adverse reactions to TGA website: https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-24-06-2021#section-527 If you’re in Canada, report adverse reactions to PHAC/Health Canada: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/ If you’re in New Zealand, report adverse reactions to MedSafe: https://medsafe.govt.nz/COVID-19/adverse-event-reporting-form.asp If you’re in South Africa, report adverse reactions to NICD: https://www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/adverse-event-following-immunization-aefi/ If you, your family or friend needs assistance, you can go to the ICAN (Inform Consent Action Network) or America’s Frontline Doctors website for medical treatment advisory and legal consult: https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-vaccine-injury/ https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/ Covid Injection DETOX Protocol Suggestions: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/covid-injection-detox-protocols/ #ShahadAmdeen, #JohnsonJohnsonCovid19Vaccine, #NoMoreSilence, #CovidVaccineAdverseReactions, #Covid19vaccine, #mrna, #CVAR, #VaccineInjuries, #CovidMandatesPassport, #SocialCreditSystem