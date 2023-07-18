Create New Account
Russia Accused the US & Britain of Attacking the Crimean Bridge┃Retribution will be Fast & Powerful
This is a real act of desperation. It was with these words that analysts described the recent attack on the Crimean Bridge. Given the complete failure on the battlefield, the Ukrainian authorities and their Western curators do not give up trying to annoy Russia. As it turned out, Kiev's statement that the attacks on the Crimean Bridge were carried out by the Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine was not confirmed.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

