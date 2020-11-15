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Class-Action Lawsuit - Reiner Fuellmich Interview
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3213 views • November 15, 2020
German trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich follows up on his initial announcement of class-action lawsuits against perpetrators of what he calls the pandemic hoax. He summarizes the main charges that he says easily will be proved through the process of discovery and witness cross examination in court. He will prove that (1) Whatever is causing the symptoms attributed to COVID-19 creates no more hospitalization or death than the seasonal flu; (2) The commonly used PCR test is incapable of detecting COVID-19; and (3) The sole purpose of PCR testing is to generate large numbers false-positive results that can be called “cases”, and which will frighten the population into passively accepting vaccines and a restructuring of society without question. Interviewed by Patrick Bet-David. 2020 Nov 13 – Source: Valuetainment - https://youtu.be/ZpOzHHJmy7g/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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