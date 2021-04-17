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APRIL 14TH 2021 "PARHAR COURT' FIGHTS CORRUPTION RECORDED AT PUBLIC COURTHOUSE
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521 views • April 17, 2021
Wednesday April 14th 2021 Mak Parhar and his 'Parhar Court' exposes massive corruption by BAR [crown lawyers].
This is the truth the world needs to see RIGHT NOW... ONCE the people wake up and realize WHO the enemy is and all they are using against us is the 'Rules of Civil Procedure' or the 'Supreme Court Civil Rules' the law [liar] society acts under.
IT DOES NOT APPLY TO WE THE PEOPLE AS EVERYONE WILL HEAR DIRECTLY FROM THE COURT AUDIO RECORDED AND ON THE PUBLIC RECORD... THESE REPUGNANT LAWYERS ONLY GET AWAY WITH THIS BECAUSE THE MASSES ARE NEVER SHOWN... UNTIL NOW... THIS IS WHERE WE THE PEOPLE WILL STOP ALL THIS CORRUPTION ONCE THIS SOCIETY IS REMOVED FROM OUR COURTHOUSES BLOCKING THE TRUTH ON COVID AND MASSIVE CORRUPTION.
THE BAR MUST BE LIQUIDATED INTO OBLIVION AND EVERY LAWYER ROUNDED UP AND HELD ACCOUNTABLE.
THIS IS THE FIGHT BEFORE US... GET RID OF THESE LAWYERS FROM THE PROCESS AND THE TRUTH WILL FLOOD IN AND LIKE RATS ON A SHIP THEY WILL ALL TRY TO ESCAPE.... BUT THEY WON'T .... COMMON LAW IS COMING AND THEY ARE ALL TOAST... WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL THE TRUTH IS SET FIRMLY BACK INTO OUR PUBLIC COURTHOUSES.
God Speed
The evil in this world is TERRIFIED the people will LEARN what you are about to hear.
Christopher can be found now on the emerging sites to insure THIS TRUTH GETS OUT TO THE WORLD!
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christophe at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
This is the truth the world needs to see RIGHT NOW... ONCE the people wake up and realize WHO the enemy is and all they are using against us is the 'Rules of Civil Procedure' or the 'Supreme Court Civil Rules' the law [liar] society acts under.
IT DOES NOT APPLY TO WE THE PEOPLE AS EVERYONE WILL HEAR DIRECTLY FROM THE COURT AUDIO RECORDED AND ON THE PUBLIC RECORD... THESE REPUGNANT LAWYERS ONLY GET AWAY WITH THIS BECAUSE THE MASSES ARE NEVER SHOWN... UNTIL NOW... THIS IS WHERE WE THE PEOPLE WILL STOP ALL THIS CORRUPTION ONCE THIS SOCIETY IS REMOVED FROM OUR COURTHOUSES BLOCKING THE TRUTH ON COVID AND MASSIVE CORRUPTION.
THE BAR MUST BE LIQUIDATED INTO OBLIVION AND EVERY LAWYER ROUNDED UP AND HELD ACCOUNTABLE.
THIS IS THE FIGHT BEFORE US... GET RID OF THESE LAWYERS FROM THE PROCESS AND THE TRUTH WILL FLOOD IN AND LIKE RATS ON A SHIP THEY WILL ALL TRY TO ESCAPE.... BUT THEY WON'T .... COMMON LAW IS COMING AND THEY ARE ALL TOAST... WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL THE TRUTH IS SET FIRMLY BACK INTO OUR PUBLIC COURTHOUSES.
God Speed
The evil in this world is TERRIFIED the people will LEARN what you are about to hear.
Christopher can be found now on the emerging sites to insure THIS TRUTH GETS OUT TO THE WORLD!
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christophe at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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