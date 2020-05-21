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David Icke - The Truth Behind The Coronavirus Pandemic, Covid-19 Lockdown & The Economic Crash - Banned Episode
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91 views • May 21, 2020
n this interview, David talks extensively about the Coronavirus (Covid-19), how governments manipulate their citizens and the wider agenda behind social control and a Surveillance Society; in a wide-ranging session, watch London Real’s founder and host Brian Rose and David engaging across a range of conspiracy-related themes.
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