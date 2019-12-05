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World Bigfoot Radio 94 ~ Paranormal Mayhem in South Africa!/ Marilena B
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68 views • December 05, 2019
World Bigfoot Radio 94 ~ Paranormal Mayhem in South Africa!/ Marielena B
The Tokoloshe, Hatman, Shadow people, portals, little people, grey aliens, UFO's, African Hyaenaman and the TANO GIANT are all discussed in this look at one South African family's struggles against Diabolic Cryptids and Crazed Witchdoctors! YOU can help bring this show to yourself and others by sharing and if you can, by supporting the show at PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL Contact DUKE at [email protected] Cryptid Report Hotline in case you need help, call: 503-662-2678 CBD available, 60 day money back guarantee, available at: DUKESULLIVAN.MYCTFO.COM Hoodies, T-Shirts and Coffee Mugs are available, 2 awesome designs, check out TEESPRING/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL DON'T FORGET to LIKE n SHARE and THANK YOU to those who support the program~!
The Tokoloshe, Hatman, Shadow people, portals, little people, grey aliens, UFO's, African Hyaenaman and the TANO GIANT are all discussed in this look at one South African family's struggles against Diabolic Cryptids and Crazed Witchdoctors! YOU can help bring this show to yourself and others by sharing and if you can, by supporting the show at PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL Contact DUKE at [email protected] Cryptid Report Hotline in case you need help, call: 503-662-2678 CBD available, 60 day money back guarantee, available at: DUKESULLIVAN.MYCTFO.COM Hoodies, T-Shirts and Coffee Mugs are available, 2 awesome designs, check out TEESPRING/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL DON'T FORGET to LIKE n SHARE and THANK YOU to those who support the program~!
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