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Vaccine Mutations: Devastating Side-effects Crippling, Mutilating All Americans
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53 views • September 10, 2021
Listen to the real-life, heart-breaking stories of innocent Americans, many of whom volunteered for the early vaccine trials in December 2020 and January 2021, tell their stories of devastating side-effects from the so-called Covid vaccines. These people are suffering daily, life-crippling events and their stories are being ignored by the Biden team and cast-aside by the mainstream media. Graham Ledger speaks with Dr. Bryan Ardis about how even folks who did NOT get the so-called vaccine are in danger of being affected by fallout from these shots.
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