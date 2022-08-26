Anti-Federalist Warnings: Government Power is Forever

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During the debates over ratification of the Constitution, Anti-Federalists repeatedly warned about the dangers of too much power. One of their prominent arguments centered around the maxim that once power expands, people with power never seem to voluntarily give it back.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: Aug 26, 2022
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