COVID-19 Is CCP’s Intentionally Leaked Unrestricted Bioweapon

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05/29/2021 When CNN India interviewed Dr. Li-Meng Yan, Dr. Yan said that the world now reaches the lab origin of COVID-19, but people also need to realize that this is an unrestricted bioweapon made by CCP, which deliberately spreads it to the world to achieve their goals. It’s a long-term plan of the Chinese Communist Party.