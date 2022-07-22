[Bidan] Vaxxed & Infected

Another Day, Another Health Alert

* Get the vax or else! Get the vax or lose your job!

* Yes, this vax stuff really, really works.

* Joe looked really ill over in Jerusalem; he was spreading droplets all over the place.

* Sniffing hair just won’t be the same after the ’rona.

* No coincidence that boosted [Bidan] got it.

* Alarming research about the jab coming out.

* Will they continue to push vaxxes on kids?

* Joe endangered staff with his corona particles.

* Some suffer ‘serious side-effects’ from the vax.

* We need honest answers.





Redpills:

“Wednesday, it was cancer. Thursday, it was the coronavirus. Tomorrow, you’ve got to think it’s going to be monkeypox. If you or someone you know has recently had unsafe sex with Joe Biden, please seek precautionary medical attention. God knows what you might have picked up.”

“The real story is the [p]resident of the United States is 79 years old and has a complicated medical history, and now he’s got COVID.”





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-bidens-covid-19-positive-test-steps-vaccine-message





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309853994112

