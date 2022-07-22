BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

[Bidan] Vaxxed & Infected
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
1017 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
619 views • July 22, 2022

Another Day, Another Health Alert

* Get the vax or else! Get the vax or lose your job!

* Yes, this vax stuff really, really works.

* Joe looked really ill over in Jerusalem; he was spreading droplets all over the place.

* Sniffing hair just won’t be the same after the ’rona.

* No coincidence that boosted [Bidan] got it.

* Alarming research about the jab coming out.

* Will they continue to push vaxxes on kids?

* Joe endangered staff with his corona particles.

* Some suffer ‘serious side-effects’ from the vax.

* We need honest answers.


Redpills:

“Wednesday, it was cancer. Thursday, it was the coronavirus. Tomorrow, you’ve got to think it’s going to be monkeypox. If you or someone you know has recently had unsafe sex with Joe Biden, please seek precautionary medical attention. God knows what you might have picked up.”

“The real story is the [p]resident of the United States is 79 years old and has a complicated medical history, and now he’s got COVID.”


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-bidens-covid-19-positive-test-steps-vaccine-message


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309853994112

Keywords
dementiavaccine injurytucker carlsonjoe bidenskin canceradverse eventsenilitycognitive declinemental declineanthony faucicoronaviruscovidsenileunfitincoherentincoherencedementedbrain bleedrochelle walenskydisorientationincapacitatedincapacitationbrain aneurismbidenronabrandon variant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CAR-T Cancer Treatment Draws Patients to China as Costs Rise in U.S.

CAR-T Cancer Treatment Draws Patients to China as Costs Rise in U.S.

Morgan S. Verity
Studies Cite Multiple Health Benefits Linked to Lettuce Consumption

Studies Cite Multiple Health Benefits Linked to Lettuce Consumption

Coco Somers
How a common pesticide sows the seeds of Parkinson&#8217;s disease

How a common pesticide sows the seeds of Parkinson’s disease

Ava Grace
Intermittent Fasting as a Strategy for Diabetes Management: A Review of Recent Research

Intermittent Fasting as a Strategy for Diabetes Management: A Review of Recent Research

Petra Stone
NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

Iva Greene
Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy