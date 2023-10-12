Israel Gaza War Neo Cons push for war and tell more LIES than truths DECEIVERS

Israel Gaza War Neo Cons push for war and tell more LIES than truths DECEIVERSCSPANhttps://www.c-span.org/video/?531051-1/house-lawmakers-israel-hamas-war&fbclid=IwAR1Gd80CBiluhzA5GXsc5VebEDKXJ_dpTu8AIvjHkHyh9ucM5InPiKIWsqQ





House Lawmakers on Israel-Hamas War





House Foreign Affairs Chair Mike McCaul (R-TX) spoke to reporters following a closed-door briefing from national security officials on the Israel-Hamas war. “We know that Egypt had warned Israelis 3 days prior that an event like this could happen,” said McCaul about the attack by Hamas, adding “we know that this has been planned ... as long as a year ago.” GOP Reps. Max Miller (OH) and David Kustoff (TN) also spoke with reporters