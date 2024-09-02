Your questions about Matthew 24 Olivet Discourse and the Great Commission - Prophecy Roundtable

We are taking your questions about Matthew 24 and how to spread the kingdom message in a greater way.

Jesus tasked us with spreading the good news of his kingdom. Back then, Roman roads were the highways of communication. Then came the printing press and then later radio and TV and movies and the message could travel even further, faster, and easier. Take the Jesus film, for example. By 2025, over 10 billion people will have seen it. Then there is the hit series, “The Chosen” which is drawing people into Kingdom message.

But let’s be real—many folks today won’t watch a religious film. They’re not tuning into Pure Flix anytime soon. And churches, once the go-to places to hear about the Kingdom have fallen out of favor. The pandemic forced many to close their doors. So, what’s the solution?

In 2000, The Matrix mesmerized us with its fight scenes, special effects, and story of a world deceived and enslaved by a dark, unseen force in need of a savior. Little did we know how much theology was packed into that movie! It was only Neo Anderson, the new man, who could free humanity and by the third movie, the theology was bold when Neo sacrificed himself and was crucified on the Machine’s altar – all to save the human race!

So, what if we could create a cinematic universe full of aliens, superpowers, and everything a person enjoys when seeing a big “save-the-world” blockbuster and subtly introduce people to God’s Kingdom? What if by the story’s end, people were cheering and even crying when humanity’s true savior shows up to save us from the darkness?

Regenesis Code is that story with exciting characters and fast action based on hard facts from the ancient Near East, linguistics, archaeology, genetics, and of course, the Bible subtly all woven in. To create the TV series, we have already lined up some of the best crew and VFX artists and more to create a “short” which will then allow us to pitch something riveting to Networks and Studios! But we can’t do it alone! Would you want to be part of such a venture?

Did you know the average cost of a Billy Graham crusade was $2.3 million plus tons of coordination, planning, and dedication? People invested to expand the kingdom message. Think about the credits after every movie. Thousands are needed. Would you invest time, money, and resources into creating a project that could reach hundreds of millions and impact worldviews and culture for decades to come?

