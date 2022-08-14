Faith & Liberty #25 - Honk Honk

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Faith & Liberty #25 - Streamed live on Feb 3rd, 2022.
"The honking will continue until freedom improves". Yes, of course we talked about truckers tonight, duh, including some live coverage from a veREEEEEEE special guest in Ottawa (theferrymanstoll).
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/