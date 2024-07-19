© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Archbishop Viganò: The Masonic takeover of the Catholic Church began with Vatican II
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-the-masonic-takeover-of-the-catholic-church-began-with-vatican-ii/?
--------------Excommunicated Archbishop Viganò’s Unprecedented Attack on Bergoglio’s Great Apostasy as Mel Gibson Writes Open Letter in Support
https://leozagami.com/?trk=public_post_share-update_update-text