Cyclical Nature of Earth's Climate and Future Adaptation, an interview with David DuByne

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History shows cycles—climate, economies, and civilizations all shift over time. The challenge isn’t stopping change, but adapting to it. As global systems face pressure, resilience and flexibility will define who thrives in the next phase of this evolving world.
#ClimateCycles #Adaptation #Resilience #FuturePlanning #GlobalChange #Sustainability #EarthSystems #LongTermThinking
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