Battling Darkness: A Priest's Preparation 🙏

🔥 Vincent Lampert, an American Catholic priest knows the importance of meticulous preparation before facing the forces of darkness. 🕊️
💒 Before each encounter, he immerses himself in the sacraments, celebrating Mass and seeking the cleansing grace of confession.
🛐 Guided by prayer and discernment, he carefully selects the sacred space where the spiritual battle will unfold.
Tonight's battleground? An abandoned house on a dead-end street, shrouded in the ominous cloak of a thunderstorm. ⛈️
But fear not, for it is within the hallowed walls of faith that evil shall be vanquished! ⛪️🔥
Remember, it is not the demon who dictates the battlefield; it is the Church who determines where victory will be won.
🌟 With chosen companions by his side, Father Vincent Lampert stand ready to confront the darkness and restore light. 🤝✨
