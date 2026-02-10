We Met The COOLEST People!!! Random Super Fun God Encounter! New Heights Church!

Ok! So don't you just LOVE God's random encounters? We were in Springdale getting our windshield replaced (shout out to Nations Auto Glass) when we decided to take a walk down Rt 4 in the snow (cus who wouldn't do that, right?) when it looked like we were casing the joint at New Heights Church (formerly Tri-County Assemblies of God). We were stopped by two dudes (we now know as Bobby and Pastor Stew) to see if we needed anything. Jesus. We all need Jesus! Prayer in the driveway, turned into an invitation for a super VIP tour (I think they'd give one to anyone, but I like the VIP idea better). They have THE coolest kids ministry and I LOVE that they preach the WORD. If you live in the Cincy area, stop by and visit!!! https://newheightsohio.com/

