What does self-esteem feel like?

Have you ever had a moment where you felt completely at ease with yourself? A moment of contentment?

This is a key indicator of what it feels like to have a healthy self-esteem.

For some of us, this experience only comes every so often, if that. For others, it's a constant. In the end, none of us are more lucky or better than the other, to live in this state takes work. It's a culmination of healthy habits, internally, mentally and emotionally.

THIS IS WHAT WE TEACH. To learn more, visit us at http://feeldifferent.com