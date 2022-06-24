What does self-esteem feel like?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever had a moment where you felt completely at ease with yourself? A moment of contentment?
This is a key indicator of what it feels like to have a healthy self-esteem.
For some of us, this experience only comes every so often, if that. For others, it's a constant. In the end, none of us are more lucky or better than the other, to live in this state takes work. It's a culmination of healthy habits, internally, mentally and emotionally.
THIS IS WHAT WE TEACH. To learn more, visit us at http://feeldifferent.com