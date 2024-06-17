BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nationalism’s Impact: Then and Now
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
7 views • 10 months ago

First up, we're diving into the drama with Hunter Biden’s tax cases and how Special Prosecutor David Weiss let them expire, raising eyebrows about potential corruption and links to Joe Biden. We'll also chat about FBI Director Chris Wray’s latest warnings on terrorism threats and the growing concerns around border security with millions of undocumented immigrants.


Then, it's all about COVID-19 origins—was it a lab leak or a wet market? We'll debate that, along with discussing how these conversations were often hushed up. We're also hitting on government corruption, bioweapon research, and those ever-watching surveillance cameras.


We'll tackle the pros and cons of more traditional policing versus camera networks, and dive into the heated topic of transgender athletes in sports. Plus, we'll share some thoughts on recent gun-related legal cases in Ohio.


And of course, we're not missing out on some good ol’ nationalism talk, from historical events like D-Day to modern-day perspectives. We’ll wrap things up chatting about family values, the importance of Father’s Day, and how a strong family shapes our future.


Common Sense Moments


00:00 Exploring government power and freedom of expression.

08:01 Warning against coercion in faith and ideology.

13:29 D-Day's impact on American troop morality.

22:05 The Robert Jackson Museum in Western New York exhibits artifacts from the Nuremberg trials and his legal career.

30:58 Incorrect claim about Hitler's spying activities clarified.

43:51 Controversial remarks on IOC decision about transgender athletes.

52:10 Debate on altering humanity’s future; driving forces: money, power, ego.

57:14 Discussion of virus origins was critically important.

58:48 Legal battle over Ohio gun rights reaches court.

01:07:56 FBI director highlights terrorism threat from illegal immigration.

01:08:36 Border security concerns ignored, potential terrorist infiltration.


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/


CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
fbiborder securityillegal immigrationjoe bidenhunter bidend dayfathers daycovid 19iocpolice camerasohio gun rights
