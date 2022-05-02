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Elon Musk Just CHASTISED Biden’s Head of Disinformation With a Single Word
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210 views • May 02, 2022
Joe Biden must be getting really worried about his family's dirty secrets coming out. So worried that he is establishing a “Disinformation Governance Board '' to monitor the Free Speech of Americans. However, now he has a very big problem on his hands named Elon Musk.
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