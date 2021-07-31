© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook Wants to Know if You've Been Exposed to Extremism - Ben Swann
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • July 31, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://ise.media/video/facebook-wants-to-know-if-you-ve-been-exposed-to-extremism-114.html
ise.media
Facebook wants to know if you think you've been exposed to extremist content. Not only that, but is warning users if they "may" have been exposed to extremist content if they have watched the wrong thing. So what is this about? Is this actually about using Facebook as a way to report speech and thought that Facebook disagrees with?
Check out our sponsor for this episode, Create Tailwind: https://createtailwind.com
ise.media
Facebook wants to know if you think you've been exposed to extremist content. Not only that, but is warning users if they "may" have been exposed to extremist content if they have watched the wrong thing. So what is this about? Is this actually about using Facebook as a way to report speech and thought that Facebook disagrees with?
Check out our sponsor for this episode, Create Tailwind: https://createtailwind.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.