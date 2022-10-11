P.1 Prepping with my first Berkey water filter, decades in the desiring… MVI_7822

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I have wanted to have a Berkey water filter for decades, given all I’ve heard and read about their excellence and off-grid operation. Apart from one year about 30-plus years ago, when we had a reverse osmosis filter, we have had Perth scheme water, full of chlorine, fluoride, and who knows what else.