Four Moscow-Occupied Regions of Ukraine Vote To Join Russia in ‘Referendums’

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https://gnews.org/post/p1qp38b75
09/27/2022 Euronews: Four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine vote to join Russia in so-called ‘referendums’, a move blasted by Kyiv and the international community as an attempt to illegally solidify Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian regions