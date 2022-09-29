Four Moscow-Occupied Regions of Ukraine Vote To Join Russia in ‘Referendums’

https://gnews.org/post/p1qp38b75
09/27/2022 Euronews: Four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine vote to join Russia in so-called ‘referendums’, a move blasted by Kyiv and the international community as an attempt to illegally solidify Russia’s annexation of the Ukrainian regions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.