Original Song Written and Sung by SHaDoWCa7 "Chin Up, Brother"

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post in June 2019 along with her original description:

"Would you like to turn all the painful struggles of your life into triumphant successes? Then you must serve the Lord. Remember to thank Him for every one of your problems just as much as you thank Him for every one of your blessings! God loves a thankful heart. ❤"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Original Lyrics Written by Destiny Cross: Chin Up, Brother

No matter long or hard or rough the road is that you ride,

I'm telling you right here and now that God is on your side!

It may not seem the way things are that life's going your way,

But I'm telling you, now listen up! Hear what I have to say:

Chin up, brother! Don't give up! Trust in the Lord's way!

Even when the mountains fall, God is there to save!

A kneeling man will never lose, there's no need to be brave!

God is in control so give your cares to Him today!

There's a good man in us all that's wrestling everyday,

Bad things happen, rain pours down and tempts us all to stray,

Don't forget the good Lord sees and knows our every pain,

He'll never let you down because God loves the man that prays!

Chin up, brother! Don't give up! Trust in the Lord's way!

Even when the mountains fall, God is there to save!

A kneeling man will never lose, there's no need to be brave!

God is in control so give your cares to Him today!

Now you've heard my story, brother, heed me when I say,

Live your best for Jesus and He never will forsake!

Chin up, brother! Don't give up! Trust in the Lord's way!

Even when the mountains fall, God is there is to save!

When you're in the storm, my brother, don't give in to shame,

Leaning on the Lord is the best choice you can make!

A kneeling man will never lose, there's no need to be brave!

God is in control so give your cares to Him today!

