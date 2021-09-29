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More Whistleblowers Have Now Come Forward, And That the Death Rate with Those Taking the Covid-19 Vaccines Is Much Higher Than They Originally Thought.
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80 views • September 29, 2021
Covid 19 Vaccine...What They Don't Want You To Know, [29.09.21 03:52]
[Forwarded from Just a Dude]
⚠️Whistleblower Lawsuit❗️
Government Medicare Data Shows 48,465 DEAD Following COVID Shots❗️😱🤯
Attorney Thomas Renz Spoke at An Event in Colorado This Past Weekend, And Stated That More Whistleblowers Have Now Come Forward, And That the Death Rate with Those Taking the Covid-19 Vaccines Is Much Higher Than They Originally Thought.
Presenting Data That He Claims Comes Directly from The CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) Database, There Have Been 48,465 Deaths Among CMS Beneficiaries Within 14 Days of A 1st Or 2nd Dose of A Covid-19 Vaccine.
There Are About 59.4 million Americans Covered by Medicare, representing 18.1% Of the Population, So These Are Staggering Numbers!
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel
[Forwarded from Just a Dude]
⚠️Whistleblower Lawsuit❗️
Government Medicare Data Shows 48,465 DEAD Following COVID Shots❗️😱🤯
Attorney Thomas Renz Spoke at An Event in Colorado This Past Weekend, And Stated That More Whistleblowers Have Now Come Forward, And That the Death Rate with Those Taking the Covid-19 Vaccines Is Much Higher Than They Originally Thought.
Presenting Data That He Claims Comes Directly from The CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) Database, There Have Been 48,465 Deaths Among CMS Beneficiaries Within 14 Days of A 1st Or 2nd Dose of A Covid-19 Vaccine.
There Are About 59.4 million Americans Covered by Medicare, representing 18.1% Of the Population, So These Are Staggering Numbers!
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel
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