This is what Heaven looks like to the left

https://notthebee.com/article/this-woman-went-so-viral-for-recording-her-layoff-experience-that-the-cloudflare-ceo-had-to-respond
Notthebee got this horribly wrong. They want you to think this woman made a huge mistake by sharing this with the world. If they had some wisdom they would understand that people witnessing the Biden economy in real time only helps the cause of anti-leftism.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.