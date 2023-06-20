Rasmussen on Absolute Truth: Biden's Political Hit Job has Trump Leading in the Polls

Mark Mitchel, Rasmussen Reports with Emerald Robinson on Absolute Truth: Biden's Political Hit Job has Trump Leading in the Polls





Trump's lead over Biden for 2024 holds strong. But Independents went from Trump +8 to Trump +20 in two months. Indictment blowback?





Even after former President Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges, he still leads President Joe Biden by a six-point margin.





The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters would vote for Trump in a 2024 election rematch, while 39% would vote for Biden. Another 12% say they’d vote for some other candidate.





