Spyderco Military Long Term Review - 7 Months Later

My thoughts on the Spyderco Military after 7 months. Perfection is the only word.

- Ranger Jon Outdoors



I have carried a Spyderco Military for over 10 years, I currently have 3, 2x in S30V steel ( specs below ) and one in Rex 45 steel. Not sure as a knife guy that there is such a thing as a perfect kinfe, this one comes very close, great for EDC, cutting, tactical etc etc. If I had to cut my large collection down to just 10 knives this would be one, and probably would make my top 5. Get one!

- The Prisoner



Specifications



Overall Length: 9.50"

Blade Length: 4.00"

Cutting Edge: 3.69"

Blade Thickness: 0.16"

Blade Material: CPM S30V

Blade Style: Clip Point

Blade Grind: Flat

Finish: Satin

Edge Type: Plain

Handle Length: 5.50"

Handle Material: G-10

Color: Black

Weight: 4.20 oz.

User: Right Hand

Pocket Clip: Tip-Down

Knife Type: Manual

Opener: Thumb Hole

Lock Type: Liner Lock

Brand: Spyderco

Model: Military

Model Number: C36GPE

Country of Origin: USA

Best Use: Tactical

Product Type: Knife



Someone asked Spyderco’s chief designer “if your son or daughter deployed, what knife would you send with them?” That question raised three powerful considerations: 1. The blade had to have relentless cutting performance and edge life. 2. It had to be lightweight, ergonomically practical. 3. For field-use it needed to be manufactured to be as indestructible and failsafe as humanly possible.



Since the steel is the spirit of the knife, CPM-S30V seemed the logical choice for the blade given its reputation for long-term edge retention and rust resistance. The 'Millie' has a modified clip-point blade laser cut with a 14 mm Spyderco Round Hole for quick deployment and for use with gloves. Texturing above the hole hold the thumb in contact with the blade's spine during cutting for confident control over the sharpened edge. The handle scales are G-10 with the lock's liner nested (inlayed) directly into the scale, pumping up lock strength without the addition of bulky liners. Spacers between the scales create a gap running the handle's full length exposing the inside workings for inspection and cleaning. The handle flares slightly at the front end creating a finger choil and at the butt end, which keeps the knife from slipping forward or backward in the hand while sawing or making tough or aggressive cuts. A contoured black metal clip is set for right-hand tip-down carry.



Mirrored - Ranger Jon Outdoors