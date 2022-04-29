Spyderco Military Long Term Review - 7 Months Later

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- Ranger Jon Outdoors
I have carried a Spyderco Military for over 10 years, I currently have 3, 2x in S30V steel ( specs below ) and one in Rex 45 steel. Not sure as a knife guy that there is such a thing as a perfect kinfe, this one comes very close, great for EDC, cutting, tactical etc etc. If I had to cut my large collection down to just 10 knives this would be one, and probably would make my top 5. Get one!
- The Prisoner
Specifications
Overall Length: 9.50"
Blade Length: 4.00"
Cutting Edge: 3.69"
Blade Thickness: 0.16"
Blade Material: CPM S30V
Blade Style: Clip Point
Blade Grind: Flat
Finish: Satin
Edge Type: Plain
Handle Length: 5.50"
Handle Material: G-10
Color: Black
Weight: 4.20 oz.
User: Right Hand
Pocket Clip: Tip-Down
Knife Type: Manual
Opener: Thumb Hole
Lock Type: Liner Lock
Brand: Spyderco
Model: Military
Model Number: C36GPE
Country of Origin: USA
Best Use: Tactical
Product Type: Knife
Someone asked Spyderco’s chief designer “if your son or daughter deployed, what knife would you send with them?” That question raised three powerful considerations: 1. The blade had to have relentless cutting performance and edge life. 2. It had to be lightweight, ergonomically practical. 3. For field-use it needed to be manufactured to be as indestructible and failsafe as humanly possible.
Since the steel is the spirit of the knife, CPM-S30V seemed the logical choice for the blade given its reputation for long-term edge retention and rust resistance. The 'Millie' has a modified clip-point blade laser cut with a 14 mm Spyderco Round Hole for quick deployment and for use with gloves. Texturing above the hole hold the thumb in contact with the blade's spine during cutting for confident control over the sharpened edge. The handle scales are G-10 with the lock's liner nested (inlayed) directly into the scale, pumping up lock strength without the addition of bulky liners. Spacers between the scales create a gap running the handle's full length exposing the inside workings for inspection and cleaning. The handle flares slightly at the front end creating a finger choil and at the butt end, which keeps the knife from slipping forward or backward in the hand while sawing or making tough or aggressive cuts. A contoured black metal clip is set for right-hand tip-down carry.
Mirrored - Ranger Jon Outdoors