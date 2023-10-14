Tus impuestos para que imigrantes ilegales jóvenes y sanos vivan sin trabajar

David nos cuenta como a su abuela mayor enferma y con una pensión mínima los servicios sociales le deniegan que una persona vaya a ayudarla unas horas al día.
Mientras inmigrantes jóvenes y musculosos se pasean todo el día por la calle ociosos porque no necesitan trabajar ya que vienen con todos los gastos pagados.
Extraído del Canal Twitch de David Santos https://www.twitch.tv/davidsantos_oficial/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.