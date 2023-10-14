Create New Account
Tus impuestos para que imigrantes ilegales jóvenes y sanos vivan sin trabajar
Vete de España
David nos cuenta como a su abuela mayor enferma y con una pensión mínima los servicios sociales le deniegan que una persona vaya a ayudarla unas horas al día.

Mientras inmigrantes jóvenes y musculosos se pasean todo el día por la calle ociosos porque no necesitan trabajar ya que vienen con todos los gastos pagados.

Extraído del Canal Twitch de David Santos https://www.twitch.tv/davidsantos_oficial/videos



inmigracion ilegalsustitucion poblacionalinmigracion ong cruz rojainmigracion islamtrafico seres humanos

