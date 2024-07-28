Story of a Man with ALS Using Tesla Med Bed and Bioscanner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrea Simson from Wild Horse Wellness Spa tells the story of a man with ALS who has been using the Tesla Med bed, Bio-scanner and Red Light Sauna and the benefits. The Wild Horse Wellness Spa is located in Sherican Wyoming. Contact them at www.wildhorsewellnessspa.com
Learn more about the Tesla Med Bed System and Bioscan System at:
https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/tesla-med-bed-hyperbaric-oxygen-chamber
Bioscanner System
https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/baxstar-bioscanner
#medbed #teslamedbed #bioscanner #als