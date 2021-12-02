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The FLOE Show 15 – Covid Criminality and Common Law
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83 views • December 02, 2021
The For Life on Earth Show is a conversation about the background to current events. We invite you to join the conversation by contributing comments and questions in the Chat box. The FLOE show is LIVE every Wednesday at 9 pm GMT. Read more at www.forlifeonearth.life
Joining the conversation will be:
Jolie Diane (USA)
Claire Edwards (Europe)
Susan Ashley (Australia)
Rachael L. McIntosh (USA)
Anna Harpley (Australia)
Anna Debuisseret (UK)
Rebecca Campbell (USA)
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation will be:
Jolie Diane (USA)
Claire Edwards (Europe)
Susan Ashley (Australia)
Rachael L. McIntosh (USA)
Anna Harpley (Australia)
Anna Debuisseret (UK)
Rebecca Campbell (USA)
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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