RUSSIA'S DIRE CHRISTMAS WARNING! - Great Reset On Our Doorsteps! - A Christmas Message From WAM

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682
Josh Sigurdson reports on recent videos by the Russian government on the fate of Americans and Europeans by next Christmas if the attacks on Russia continue. It's a dire message showing power outages and people resorting to eating their own pets.
While to some it may seem silly, it is clearly in the playbook of the Great Reset and keep in mind, no matter how much of a puppet Zelensky is, Russia's top ally is China, the role model according to Klaus Schwab for the Great Reset.
The Great Reset depends on power outages, supply chain breakdown, economic collapse and desperation to flourish.
We must this Christmas contemplate what we do next as we enter this so-called "Fourth Industrial Revolution." We must fight for humanity and independence against technocracy and transhumanism.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:
https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
Follow us on Parler HERE:
https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.