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Most Banned and Censored Woman in the World Speaks Out: Laura Loomer
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452 views • November 04, 2021
Investigative journalist and congressional candidate Laura Loomer, famous (or infamous) for her stings on high-profile people, is officially the most censored and banned individual on the planet when it comes to the Big Tech companies--even non-social media firms ban her. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, the activist explains why the giants of Silicon Valley came after her, and why this threat to free speech is a threat to all Americans and all freedoms. Loomer, who is now running for Congress in Florida and was endorsed by Donald Trump in her last race, is promising not to quit in her war against "Big Tech tyranny."
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