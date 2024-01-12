Four Strikes Allegedly Carried Out on Al-Dailami Airbase in Sanaa! - Launches on Yemen from UK Ships and US Aviation - part 1

Four Strikes Allegedly Carried Out on Al-Dailami Airbase in Sanaa! - Warplanes have entered Yemen's AD identification zone - Launches reported from UK Ships and US Aviation
A large salvo of ballistic and cruise missiles launched from Yemen has been reported.
The Pentagon declares the destruction of 10 targets. The strikes targeted drone storage sites and training bases.
Ali Al-Khoum, one of the leaders of the Ansarullah/Houthi group: the battle will be beyond the imagination and expectations of the Americans and the British.
