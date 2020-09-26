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These Are the Good Old Days (Now Are You Scared_)
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44 views • September 26, 2020
From Vernon Coleman International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how and why the fraud is becoming clearer every day, and gives some astonishing new statistics which put government policies into question. He also provides a solution that will help us win the war and return our lives to normal.
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how and why the fraud is becoming clearer every day, and gives some astonishing new statistics which put government policies into question. He also provides a solution that will help us win the war and return our lives to normal.
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how and why the fraud is becoming clearer every day, and gives some astonishing new statistics which put government policies into question. He also provides a solution that will help us win the war and return our lives to normal.
For more unbiased information, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
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