All Aware EP 403 - Mental Warfare with Special Guest Jacob Chansley

Nathan joins fellow occasional co-host and podcaster Echo Hotel for an
amazing combined show with the [QAnon] American Shaman, known in
reality as Jacob Chansley! Come hangout with us for this 2 hour show as
we talk about J6, Trump, current national issues, methods used to
control your mind, and more! You don't want to miss this one!
