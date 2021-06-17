© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corstet: G-7 Summit And Global Governance #4 - Putin Gamed The Summit & Gains Ground
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • June 17, 2021
In today's broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the G7 Summit and Global Governance.
Having completed the G7 Summit and Euro Summit, Biden met with geopolitical 4D chess master Vladimir "Killer" Putin.
It was no match, even with Biden's 2D cheat cards. The game is set, the match a mere step away, did the Russian Bear eat the American Eagle for lunch?...or as Biden put it: "I did what I came to do." YIKES!
Biden held one press meeting after his bear encounter and said he presented Putin with a list of 16 areas of “critical infrastructure” areas to be off limits for cyberattacks.
Did Biden just give Russia a target list?
Is this like when Biden outed Seal Team 6?
Or is it like setting a red line? Putin knows all about those, and is surely quaking in his boots.
Were there 16 cheat cards, one per red line?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of Global Governance gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
Having completed the G7 Summit and Euro Summit, Biden met with geopolitical 4D chess master Vladimir "Killer" Putin.
It was no match, even with Biden's 2D cheat cards. The game is set, the match a mere step away, did the Russian Bear eat the American Eagle for lunch?...or as Biden put it: "I did what I came to do." YIKES!
Biden held one press meeting after his bear encounter and said he presented Putin with a list of 16 areas of “critical infrastructure” areas to be off limits for cyberattacks.
Did Biden just give Russia a target list?
Is this like when Biden outed Seal Team 6?
Or is it like setting a red line? Putin knows all about those, and is surely quaking in his boots.
Were there 16 cheat cards, one per red line?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of Global Governance gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.