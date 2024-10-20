Globalism's the Enemy of Freedom, Tim Walz v the Constitution & the First Washington Monument

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a lengthy rant & narrated these articles:
* Globalism Is the Enemy of Freedom https://dailyreckoning.com/globalism-is-the-enemy-of-freedom/
* Tim Walz vs. the Constitution: A Fight Over State Interests https://amgreatness.com/2024/10/19/tim-walz-vs-the-constitution-a-fight-over-state-interests/
* The First Washington Monument https://www.theepochtimes.com/bright/the-first-washington-monument-5729356
Music Credit by Nocturnni "Rock Intro 1 Minute"
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - PayPal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://Cash.App/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ ll3-podcast
#Globalism #TimWalz #Maryland #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance