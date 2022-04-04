Dr. Stephanie Seneff on the COVID Vaccine, and more! Eye to Eye Ep 8 With Dr. Kerry Gelb Part 2

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GOOD NEWS!
Open Your Eyes the documentary is available now!
You can watch it on:
Amazon Prime:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B09QG2R9BK/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r
iTunes + AppleTV
https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/open-your-eyes/id1602312040
Google Play
https://play.google.com/store/movies/details?id=lMCWuHMDX2I.P&;sticky_source_country=US&gl=US&hl=en