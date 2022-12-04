Create New Account
309) Prohibited Interview (2018) – AIRPORT EMPLOYEE REPORTS HOW CHEMTRAILS BEGAN
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
Published 21 hours ago |

Credits to Rosario Marcianó channel: http://www.tankerenemy.com/ | https://whttps://www.youtube.com/@tankerenemy


INTERVISTA PROIBITA: AEROPORTUALE DENUNCIA LE SCIE: https://youtu.be/j6ZLpNLOJzY (banido) | 08/02/2018 - Dipendente aeroportuale: vi spiego come impiegano gli aerei commerciali per la geoingegneria: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ey6A1sCPSVo

27/07/2017 - It's Confirmed: Jet-A1 Fuel Is Lethal ! : http://www.tankerenemy.com/search?q=E%E2%80%99+confermato++il+carburante+Jet-A1+%C3%A8+letale

16/12/2017 - Chemical spills: liquid taken from a civilian A-320 plane analyzed: http://www.tankerenemy.it/search?q=Scie+chimiche%3A+analizzato+il+liquido+prelevato+da+un+velivolo+civile+A-320

15/12/2017 - Analisi sostanza chimica prelevata da velivolo civile A-320 | Rosario Marcianò: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrZfVcX5lik

and

03/05/2016 - Devices specially fitted to commercial aircraft to spread chemical compounds added to unburned engine gases: http://www.tankerenemy.com/2016/05/dispositivi-installati-appositamente.html

30/11/2016 - Chemical clues: Airport official reveals how civilian planes are equipped for geoengineering operations: http://www.tankerenemy.com/2016/11/scie-chimiche-dipendente-aeroportuale.html


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

interviewgeoengineeringchemtrailemployeeairportsprayingaircraftoperationsprohibited

