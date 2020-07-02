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ΧΡΗΣΤΟΣ ΚΟΣΜΙΔΗΣ -ΔΙΟΣΚΟΥΡΙΔΗΣ-. ΒΟΤΑΝΟΛΟΓΟΣ- ΒΟΤΑΝΟΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΤΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΠΑΝΑΣΤΑΤΗΣ
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95 views • July 02, 2020
Ο Χρήστος ασχολείται εδώ και 30 χρόνια με τα βότανα. Έχει συγκεντρώσει 650 περίπου διαφορετικά είδη βοτάνων τα οποία έχει κατηγοριοποιήσει ανάλογα με τα συστατικά και τις ιδιότητές τους, ενώ συγχρόνως γράφει ένα βιβλίο. Αποκαλεί πωλητές φαρμάκων τους γιατρούς και τους κατηγορεί ότι επιβάλλονται στους ασθενείς με την δημιουργία φόβου. Περισσότερα : https://www.ribandsea.com/face/4448-x...
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