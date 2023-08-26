Create New Account
Vaxxed | Pediatrician “I Lose $700K a Year Because I Don’t Make Every Kid Vaccinate”
Dr. Bob Zajac is a board-certified pediatrician with additional expertise in asthma/allergy care, developmental/behavioral pediatric care, and natural/holistic care. He received his degree in Child Development, and pursued an additional four years of training in a PhD program (Early Childhood Special Education), followed by his medical degree (MD – University of Minnesota – 2000) and residency training (pediatrics – 2000-2003). Prior to starting New Kingdom Pediatrics, Dr. Bob completed his masters of business degree (MBA, Crown College, 2011-2013).

vaccinescdcautismvaccinationmeaslesmmrvaxxedbob zajacandrew walefield

