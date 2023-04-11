Saved a 6-year old from biowrapon collapse. Dads lost sense of smell; another one lost most of his immune system. Onto Brighteon for antidote.
Sudden collapse was imminent. Solution done. Dads to surf Brighteon for their biowepon antidotes. Happened at a birthday party. No one there knew of Brighteon. Payin' it forward. TRAILER.
